Selena Gomez reveals breakouts in stripped-down selfie: "Even my skin is over me rn"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got candid about her all-too-relatable skin struggles in a new selfie.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to give fans a closer look at her behind-the-scenes beauty struggles.

"Even my skin is over me rn," Selena wrote over the photo.

While she did seem to be rocking some subtle eye makeup and blush, the selfie featured a clear look at a nasty breakout on her chin.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been a Hollywood darling for decades now, and she isn't afraid to show off her beauty sans-glam.

But the busy life of a movie star has likely taken a toll on Selena's skin, as she's been hopping cities – and countries – as she continues to promote her new film, Emilia Pérez.

The buzzy flick, which is set to debut on Netflix on November 13, earned significant praise at the Cannes Film Festival and is even generating some serious Oscars hype.