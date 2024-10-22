Selena Gomez cozies up with Benny Blanco at Emilia Perez's Los Angeles premiere

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez had some extra special support at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez had some extra special support at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Emilia Pérez, as she cozied up to boyfriend Benny Blanco (l.). © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 32-year-old rocked the red carpet of Monday's premiere in an off-the-shoulder black gown from Elie Saab.

She completed the goth look with long, black leather gloves and smokey eye makeup.

After the big premiere, Selena was photographed inside at the afterparty with her arm around her boyfriend, Benny Blanco!

Per TMZ, the evening's afterparty was held at A-list hotspot Mother Wolf.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, she quipped that the music producer might be "biased a little" when he gushed over Emilia Pérez.

Benny and Selena have been linked for over a year now, having first gone public with their romance in December 2023.

The buzzy flick, which scored a massive standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Édgar Ramírez.

Emilia Pérez will hit select theaters on November 1 before dropping on Netflix on November 13.