Selena Gomez reveals natural hair in makeup-free selfie

Los Angeles, California - After hitting the red carpet at the VMAs, Selena Gomez is showing off her natural beauty with a stunning no-makeup selfie.

Selena Gomez shared a new, make-up free selfie via Instagram on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/selenagomez & IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 31-year-old star revealed her naturally curly hair in a new snap shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

Selena pouted for the camera in the caption-less post, which has scored over six million likes since it was first posted.

The Only Murders in the Building actor's stripped-down post comes shortly after her high-profile red-carpet appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she took home the award for Best Afrobeats alongside Rema for their viral collab, Calm Down.

Selena has been dominating the beauty world with her ultra-popular make-up line, Rare Beauty. The brand's blush products, in particular, have gone viral, earning over $70 million from the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush alone, according to Bloomberg.

Despite her success in the beauty world, Selena never fails to let her natural features shine, especially on social media.