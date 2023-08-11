Selena Gomez rocks cat-eye makeup look in stunning new selfie

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is proving why she's one of the biggest trendsetters in beauty today with another stunning makeup look.

Selena Gomez shared a new selfie where she showed off her cat-eye makeup style. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old shared a new selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday that gave fans a close-up look at her sleek beauty style.

Her eye makeup featured a shimmering taupe eyeshadow paired with dark, winged eyeliner for a sharp cat-eye. She pulled focus to her makeup as she kept her hair in a sleek ponytail and donned a fuzzy blue tank top.

The Only Murders in the Building star has expanded her career past her acting and singing ventures with the creation of the ultra-popular Rare Beauty line.

Founded by Gomez in 2019, the brand has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to its best-selling products, including the viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Last month, the former Disney Channel darling unveiled several new products coming to Rare Beauty as the brand kicks off fall's hottest beauty trends.