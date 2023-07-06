Selena Gomez ushers in fall beauty trends with viral makeup tutorial

Los Angeles, California - It may only be July, but Selena Gomez is already setting the biggest beauty trends of the fall!

Selena Gomez modeled several new products from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, in a new TikTok posted on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rarebeauty

On Thursday, the 30-year-old appeared in a new TikTok for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, where she tried on several of the new products from the new autumn collection.

In the viral tutorial, she showed off the collection's new eyebrow pencil, eyeshadow stick, and gel eyeliner.

Strong eye makeup seems to be in this season, as Selena flaunted a warm smokey eye shadow accentuated by dark eyeliner and highlighter under her brows.

The Only Murders in the Building star also shared a campaign promoting the new products on Instagram, where she posed with several models to highlight the wide range of looks made possible with the new items.

"​ I've been wearing it for a while now and I love how easy everything is to use - these are my new must-haves," she said.

Selena previously teased the new eyeliner in two stunning selfies seemingly taken on the plane back from her recent stay in Paris, where she proved she's a trendsetter in fashion as well as makeup!