Selena Gomez scores third Emmy Award nomination!

Selena Gomez has earned an Emmy nomination for Selena + Chef, which she hosts and executive produces.

The 30-year-old was among the nominees announced Tuesday for the Daytime Emmy Awards.



Gomez is up for Outstanding Culinary Series for Selena + Chef, an HBO Max cooking series she hosts and executive produces.

The TV show follows the Rare Beauty founder as she prepares a meal with the help of a different professional cook in each episode.

Selena + Chef, which is filmed in Gomez's home, has featured over 40 culinary masterminds over its four seasons, including Gordon Ramsey, Rachel Ray, Roy Choi, and Padma Lakshmi.

The series also does quite a bit of good, as it donates $10,000 to the charity of the featured chef's choice.

Gomez was previously nominated at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series with Only Murders in the Building.

