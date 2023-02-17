Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's end credit scenes tease more MCU madness!

Kang and his countless variants are unleashed in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film's two end-credits tease what this means for the MCU!

By Elyse Johnson

Burbank, California - Marvel's anticipated Phase Five has begun with the release of the latest movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but what do those post-credit scenes mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Kang and his variants are unleashed in the MCU

Jonathan Majors has received universal praise for his portrayal as Marvel's newest villain! © IMAGO / Everett Collection Quantumania blessed fans with not only one but two end credit scenes that map out what's in the MCU's future. First up, fans got a glimpse at the numerous variants of Kang that may wreak havoc throughout the MCU. Though some of the variants are clearly evil, one could be on the heroes' side as he seemingly resembles the comic book version of the variant Iron Lad. Labor Unions Bernie Sanders issues scathing response after Starbucks CEO refuses to testify This wasn't clarified in the brief end credit scene, so time will definitely tell if this is the do-gooder will eventually join the Avengers' team. The second end credit clip highlighted what fans can expect in the second season of Loki. The clip features Tom Hiddleston as the trickster god and Owen Wilson's Mobius coming across one of Kang's other variants Victor Timely. It looks like at least one of Kang's personas will be around to cause some problems for Loki's glorious purpose in the next season of the Disney+ series!