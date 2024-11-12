Selena Gomez swoons over Benny Blanco's Sexiest Man Alive shoot

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as the music producer got a big shoutout in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram story to share her favorite snap from Benny's shoot, which was revealed on Monday.

"Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza," Selena wrote under the photo, which saw the 36-year-old lounging on a dining table as he showed off his recreation of her favorite dish.

But that wasn't all, as the Only Murders in the Building star further gushed over her boo by sharing a sweet quote that reminded her of him.

"I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do," the quote by William C. Hannan read.

Selena and Benny have been together for over a year now, having first gone public with their romance in December 2023.

During the accompanying interview with People, Benny returned the favor with similarly swoon-worthy quotes, telling the outlet, "I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."