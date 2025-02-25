Selena Gomez reflects on "unreal" SAG win for Only Murders in the Building

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got candid in a new social media post after accepting a Screen Actors Guild Award on behalf of the Only Murders in the Building cast.

The Hulu show scored an unexpected win over the likes of The Bear and Abbott Elementary on Sunday by taking home the prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

A visibly shocked Selena accepted the award, joking, "We never win. This is so weird!"

On Monday, the 32-year-old star took to Instagram to reflect on the win, paying special tribute to her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who were not at the ceremony.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!!" she wrote.



Though she joked during her speech that her co-stars weren't there "because they don't really care," she struck a more serious note on social media as she added, "Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do.

"You guys have shaped the character I play on our show."

While Steve and Martin may have missed out, Selena wasn't alone, as castmates Michael Cyril Creighton, Richard Kind, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjiani joined on her stage to collect their trophies.