Selena Gomez enters her Barbie era as a blonde bombshell

Los Angeles, California - After revealing her new blonde bombshell hair, Selena Gomez has gone full Barbie mode in a stunning new series of snaps.

Selena Gomez gave fans a better look at her recent blonde era in a new photo dump shared on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

Whether pulling inspiration from the iconic doll or her famous bestie Taylor Swift, Selena is officially a blonde!

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to drop another photo dump, this time showing off her recently-dyed hair.

Her bleached locks take center stage in each of the four photos, which range from pink-hued selfies to a Marilyn Monroe-esque blonde bob paired with chic red lipstick and a hot pink manicure.

The Only Murders in the Building star kept her caption simple with an emoji of a woman with a blonde ponytail.

Though she's best known for her naturally dark tresses, this isn't Selena's first try at blonde hair, having previously adopted the look in 2017 and 2021.

She first debuted her latest dye job in a photo dump last month from her time in Paris, where she kept busy filming a new movie and hitting the recording studio to work on her next album.