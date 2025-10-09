Selena Gomez's kidney donor Francia Raisa reveals where they stand after wedding snub

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's friendship with Francia Raisa is alive and well, despite Francia's absence from the pop star's recent wedding to Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez (r.) and Francia Raisa's friendship is still going strong, despite rumors of an ongoing feud. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum's longtime friend and kidney donor addressed those ongoing feud rumors in a recent interview with Magaly Ortiz.

She called the claims of a falling out "nonsense," adding that she's never said anything in regards to the rumors circulating online.

Francia, who was notably absent from Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco last month, emphasized that neither of them is discussing the matter publicly – but hinted they might in the future.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star added that she is genuinely happy for Selena, who tied the knot in a star-studded Santa Barbara ceremony.

The duo first made headlines when the transplant saved Selena's life, a gesture she called "the ultimate gift and sacrifice."

Rumors of tension later surfaced in 2022 after Selena called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry," and reports alleged that the two had feuded over Selena's decision to drink after the transplant.