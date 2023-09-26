Selena Gomez wows with wild leopard dress at Paris soccer match

Paris, France - Selena Gomez has been giving us major fashion slays lately, and her fit definitely didn't disappoint at the French L1 soccer match this weekend.

Selena Gomez (l.) shared an Instagram Story of her in a stunning leopard dress on Sunday right before heading to the PSG soccer match in Paris, France. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

You better keep your eye out for Selena with these wild fits!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram story to share a pic of herself in the sexy yet sophisticated long sleeve leopard turtleneck maxi dress.

She paired it with a slicked-back "clean girl" ponytail, medium-sized gold hoops, a black handbag, and simple black heels.

Gomez looked just as chic at the Paris Saint-Germain match, where she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers on various social media platforms and Amazon Prime's live coverage of the game.

Selena wore a black leather jacket over the leopard dress, and added a pair of trendy black sunglasses to complete the look.