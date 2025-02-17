Selena Gomez's bizarre Valentine's gift from Benny Blanco baffles fans

Los Angeles, California - The way to the heart is through the stomach – even for celebrities! Selena Gomez experienced this first-hand thanks to her fiancé's unconventional Valentine's Day gift.

Selena Gomez (l.) received quite the unconventional Valentine's gift from Benny Blanco, as the music producer surprised her with a tub of queso! © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Music producer Benny Blanco prepared a rather special surprise for his sweetheart.

The 36-year-old revealed via Instagram that his edible Valentine's gift featured just two simple ingredients: tortilla chips and queso.

But Benny didn't just give Selena a chips-and-dip snack for the holiday – he went far bigger!

His video documented a trail of chips that led to an "I Heart You" – also written in chips – on her bathroom floor.

The camera then panned to the big reveal: Benny had filled her entire bathtub with queso!

While he didn't share Selena's reaction to the surprise, Benny said he knew it would be to her taste as he wrote in the caption, "when your fiancé isn't much of a flowers girl."

The gift certainly does match up with past quotes from the pop star, as she gushed last November that Benny always gets her her favorite Taco Bell Mexican pizza – and he even recreates it from scratch!