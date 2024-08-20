Selena Gomez's reaction to landing her Emilia Perez role is utterly adorable

Los Angeles, California - Actor Selena Gomez showed her fans a heartwarming behind-the-scenes clip of her reaction to nabbing a role in the buzzy upcoming film Emilia Perez and there's not a dry eye in the house!

Selena Gomez's Monday Instagram post features some fabulous shots of the singer in various candid wardrobe and makeup chair selfies from the set of Emilia Perez. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

"I can't believe I got the movie! I'm so gonna cry right now, I don't wanna cry," the Only Murders in the Building star can be heard saying in the clip posted to Instagram on Monday as she covers her face, evidently overcome with emotion.

"This is gonna be so cool!"

The post is captioned, "When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between lolll."

Sel also shared some fabulous shots of herself in various candid wardrobe and makeup chair selfies from the set of the production.

Emilia Perez, a musical film by French director Jacques Audiard that gained a lot of positive attention at the Cannes Film Festival, also stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Édgar Ramírez.

The movie follows the fallout of a Mexican narco boss who undergoes gender reassignment surgery.