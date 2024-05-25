Which Cannes films are favorites for top awards?

Cannes, France - The 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday after a politically charged edition of movies full of blood and feminism.

From l. to r.: Cast members Adriana Paz, Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez pose during a photocall for Emilia Perez in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. © REUTERS

Emotions ran high Friday on the final day of screenings, when Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof premiered his film The Seed of the Sacred Fig after escaping a prison sentence in his home country just days before the festival.



It was among the last of 22 entries competing for the Palme d'Or, the top prize of the world's leading film get-together.

Attention now turns to the jury, led by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, which will deliver its verdicts at the closing ceremony late Saturday.

After a slow start to the festival, with middling reviews for early entries, the race picked up in the closing days.

Many are betting the winner will be a highly original musical about a Mexican narco boss having a sex change, Emilia Perez, by French director Jacques Audiard, who already has a Palme under his belt.

It has stiff competition from Anora by American indie director Sean Baker. Critics have loved his raw and often-hilarious story about a New York erotic dancer who strikes gold with a wealthy client, only to face the wrath of his Russian oligarch parents. Its star, 25-year-old Mikey Madison, could be a contender for best actress.

But many think that honor could go to comeback-queen Demi Moore after rave reviews for her "fearless" performance in The Substance, an ultra-gory horror film about the pressures women face to maintain bodily perfection as they age.