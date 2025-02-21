What is the inspiration behind Selena Gomez's new song Call Me When You Break Up?

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Selena Gomez unleashed her latest single Call Me When You Break Up on Thursday, and she brought along fiancé Benny Blanco and singer Gracie Abrams for an irresistible collab!

Earlier on Thursday, the 32-year-old shared a post announcing the song's release.

One promo photo shows Selena chilling on a bed beside Benny and Gracie, while another captures the trio posing together in front of a plain white wall.

This new song is the second teaser from Selena and Benny's upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, set to drop on March 21.

The song kicks off with a voicemail beep before Selena belts out, "Call me when you break up / I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up."

Fans immediately started coming up with song theories, but Selena set the record straight at a London Listening party this week.