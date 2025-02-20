Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams reveal release date for their collab!

Los Angeles, California - After plenty of teasing, Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of the second single from her upcoming album , I Said I Love You First.

Selena Gomez has revealed that her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, Call Me When You Break Up, will be released on Thursday night. © Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & IMAGO / imageSPACE

The 32-year-old star has been dropping a flood of hints about a potential collaboration with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, and on Wednesday, she finally confirmed the duet!

After the 25-year-old debuted Call Me When You Break Up at a concert in Hamburg that night, Selena shared the performance to her Instagram with the news that the song would be dropping on Thursday at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET).

The Rare Beauty founder then posted a new social media video with Gracie on Thursday, revealing that the song would also have an accompanying music video that will be released at the same time.

The track is the second single from I Said I Love You First following Scared of Loving You, which dropped with the album announcement on February 13.

The record is a joint effort between Selena and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.