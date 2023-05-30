Serena Willams models growing baby bump in stunning body-con dress

Italy - Serena Williams and her growing baby bump served up some chic fashion while vacationing in Italy!

Bumping along! Serena Williams showed off her growing baby bump while vacationing in Italy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/serenawilliams

The 41-year-old expecting momma is taking a page out of Rihanna's book when it comes to epic maternity fashion.

On Monday, Serena posted back-to-back pics on Instagram of her growing bump, which she modeled while sporting a sexy body-con dress.

"CAUTION: Things are not always as they appear," she joked in the caption.

"I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or....back....slide right #summer #italy #vacation."

The tennis legend paired her black, sleeveless ensemble, which also featured a sweetheart, lacy bodice at the top, with backless pink-heeled sandals.

In the first photo, Serena stood straight towards the camera, whereas in the second snap, she turned with her side facing the camera, placing one hand under her bump to highlight her baby bump.

The athlete's pics come after she announced at this year's Met Gala that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child.