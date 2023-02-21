Shawn Mendes spills on canceling his tour and his shocking new look

Los Angeles, California - Singer Shawn Mendes has opened about his mental health journey and why he decided to ditch his signature locks!

Shawn Mendes opened up about what led him to change his look! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/shawnmendes

The 24-year-old Wonder artist kicked off 2023 with a shocking new look and he has no regrets about it.

While speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Mendes dished that his buzz cut came after he got the "urge" to shake himself up.

"I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head," the Stitches singer candidly told the outlet.

His extreme hair makeover isn't the only surprise the crooner has up his sleeves, as Mendes also spoke on the "difficult" decision to pull the plug on his Wonder: The World Tour in July 2022.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he explained.

"And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Mendes, who infamously split from Camila Cabello in 2021, further shared that the last year has been the "most eye-opening" time of his life.