Shawn Mendes strips down with rumored new boo on beach date

Malibu, California - Singer Shawn Mendes and his potential new boo set SoCal's shores on fire during an impromptu beach date!

Shawn Mendes (l) was seen stripped down to his undies with a rumored new girlfriend in Malibu on Wednesday! © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Independent Photo Agendy

It's a match made in sun-soaked heaven!

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old Mercy artist and TV personality Charlie Travers were seen at Point Dume and El Matador Beach on Wednesday.

The outing looked to be an unplanned one, as both Shawn and Charlie stripped down to their undies - without a bathing suit in sight!

The pair were previously spotted on Tuesday at a West Hollywood eatery, with Travers' arm draped around Mendes.

Witnesses told the outlet that the pair were pretty "touchy-feely," too.

This new romance comes after Shawn's previous relationship with pop icon Camila Cabello, which first ended in November of 2021.

Earlier this year, the two were caught in a make-out session at Coachella and even held hands in New York City, seeming to confirm their reunion.

However, insiders dished that the retrial of their relationship was just a fling.

