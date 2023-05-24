Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello display subtle PDA in NYC

New York, New York - Back on? Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted holding hands in New York City, further fueling reconciliation rumors!

There could be a summer romance on the horizon between supposed exes, Shawn Mendes (l) and Camila Cabello. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Is this former couple trying to bring back the Summer of Love?

After attending Coachella together, Mendes and Cabello were seen displaying cute PDA while out and about in NYC on Tuesday.

The pair, who split in November 2021, were photographed cutely holding hands during their stroll in the Big Apple while each rocking casual attire.

The 26-year-old Havaña singer and the 24-year-old Mercy artist both sported denim jeans, with Mendes showing off his biceps and tattoos in a gray tank top.

Meanwhile, Cabello complimented her fit with a black leather jacket over a cropped white shirt.