Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella!
Indio, California - Two smooching Coachella festival goers proved to be exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello! Could the two pop superstars be rekindling a romance once again?
Weekend 1 of Coachella 2023 kicked off on Friday in Indio, California. Arguably the biggest and most well known among music festivals, this weekend has already proven to be hotter than ever.
Among the 250,000 festival goers are always some famous faces, and this year, Mendes and Cabello were among them.
As many may recall, the pop music pair met in 2014 and were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019. The two were an item for two years before announcing their breakup in November 2021.
Yet, the magic of Coachella appears to have changed things, as the two seemed comfy hanging with each other at this year's festival.
A video shared by a radio station on Twitter showed the ex-Fifth Harmony member and Stitches singer chatting.
Then, a video from a fan account showed the pair laughing together and snuggling up while sharing a kiss.
Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating again?
Mendes and Cabello are among the most successful pop musicians in the world. Their joint song Señorita is in Spotify's top 10 most streamed songs of all time.
But not every fan has been convinced their relationship is legit. When the pair first started dating in 2019, fans raised criticism that the musicians were only dating for the sake of publicity and the success of their music. In a documentary, the 24-year-old revealed every song he's ever written has been about Cabello.
Post-split, he cancelled tour dates to work on himself and his mental health last year, while the 26-year-old briefly dated entrepreneur Austin Kevitch.
Mendes and Cabello jointly announced their split in November 2021 over Instagram: "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
Now it seems their friendship may have reignited the spark of love yet again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shawnmendes & AFP/Mike Coppola