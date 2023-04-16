Indio, California - Two smooching Coachella festival goers proved to be exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello! Could the two pop superstars be rekindling a romance once again?

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello a couple once again? Their Coachella kiss shows sparks are flying! © Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella!

Weekend 1 of Coachella 2023 kicked off on Friday in Indio, California. Arguably the biggest and most well known among music festivals, this weekend has already proven to be hotter than ever.

Among the 250,000 festival goers are always some famous faces, and this year, Mendes and Cabello were among them.

As many may recall, the pop music pair met in 2014 and were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019. The two were an item for two years before announcing their breakup in November 2021.

Yet, the magic of Coachella appears to have changed things, as the two seemed comfy hanging with each other at this year's festival.

A video shared by a radio station on Twitter showed the ex-Fifth Harmony member and Stitches singer chatting.

Then, a video from a fan account showed the pair laughing together and snuggling up while sharing a kiss.