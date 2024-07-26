Singer Chappell Roan goes skater punk in slick new pics

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has been making her mark on the music industry as of late with hits like HOT TO GO! and Pink Pony Club, but now she's mixing things up with a radically different fashion look!

Is there anything Chappell Roan doesn't look good in?

Known for her over-the-top "drag queen" camp style, Chappell has been known to occasionally fall back into her more effortless cool girl aesthetic.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Red Wine Supernova singer showed her fans a starkly different – but still highly fashionable – look.

"Sk8r boi in Seattle," she captioned the carousel of snaps that showed the redhead in a "brat green" t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. And don't forget the elbow pads!

Fans naturally had a lot to say about the transformation.

"guys we’re masc now no more latex," wrote one as another added, "Man, I would die to be your photographer, you’ve got the coolest looks all the time."

"'yes chappell roan' we all say in unison," said a third.

Other fans honed in on the Avril Lavigne reference in her caption.

"she was a girl, she was a girl," joked one commenter.