Sophie Turner opens up about "incredibly sad" Joe Jonas divorce: "My life was on pause"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Sophie Turner recently spoke out about the difficult end of her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two young daughters.

Actor Sophie Turner (r.) recently spoke out about the difficult end of her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two young daughters. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the Wednesday interview, the Dark Phoenix star told Harper's Bazaar that their split last September "was hard," adding that "we had a beautiful relationship."

While Sophie couldn't spill too much tea due to the former It Couple's ongoing legal cases, she said that the divorce was "incredibly sad" and that being away from her kids when they're with Joe is "agony."

"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," the Do Revenge actor said.

"I'm so happy to be back... I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years."

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019, and their daughters were born in 2020 and 2022.