Sophie Turner declares 2024 the "year of the girlies" after Joe Jonas split

Los Angeles, California - Actor Sophie Turner looked back at her tumultuous 2023 with a tribute to her girls amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner (c) gave a shoutout to her girlfriends after a rocky 2023. © Screenshot/instagram/sophiet

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star rang in 2024 by giving a few of her besties a shoutout via Instagram.

The Tuesday photo dump highlighted Sophie posing with her girlfriends in various places, including a group shot featuring Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

The pic showed the ladies with the Shake it Off singer's brothers, Austin and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness, supporting the Cruel Summer artist's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Metlife Stadium.

"2023 was the year of the girlies," Sophie captioned the post. "2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.

The Dark Phoenix star and the Lovebug singer publicly confirmed their split in September 2023 after the 34-year-old frontman filed for divorce from Sophie.



The exes were soon entangled in a messy divorce and custody battle over their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, which was settled just before the holidays.