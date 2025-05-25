Succession star Jeremy Strong makes the case for male power-dressing at Cannes

Cannes, France - Not content to let extravagant sculptural dresses steal all the limelight on the Cannes red carpet, Succession star Jeremy Strong has brought some eye-catching male designer wear to the film festival.

Succession star Jeremy Strong has brought some eye-catching male designer wear to the Cannes Film Festival, where is he serving on the jury. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The 46-year-old, who is serving on the Cannes Festival jury, has showcased a range of bold sartorial choices from a baggy peach-coloured corduroy shirt on opening day to a pastel green tuxedo and bow tie.

The father-of-three, Oscar-nominated for his role in Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, has given full expression to his love of bright monochrome outfits in a place where most men play safe in black and white.

For Saturday's closing night, he appeared in a pastel blue suit, with sunglasses and a silk neck scarf as he strode down the red carpet with his fellow jury members.

Fashion website WWD said the Boston-born actor had been wearing suits by Italy's Loro Piana, continuing an association that dates back to his time in Succession, which sparked the so-called "quiet luxury" trend.

Strong is one of the nine-member Cannes jury to hand out the festival's top Palme d'Or prizes on Saturday.

In a press conference with his fellow judges at the start of the festival, he stuck a serious note, saying cinema had a responsibility beyond fashion statements.

He said that we are living at a "time where truth is under assault, where truth is becoming increasingly in danger.

"Here specifically in this temple of film, the role of film is increasingly critical, because it can combat those forces in the entropy of truth, and it can communicate truths, individual truths, human truths, societal truths, and affirm and celebrate our shared humanity," he said.