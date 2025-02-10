Zendaya stars in first look at much-delayed Euphoria season 3

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has returned to her Emmy-winning role as Rue in Euphoria as the HBO drama begins production on its much-delayed third season.

The 28-year-old star appeared in the first still from the upcoming season, which was released via social media on Monday.

After season 2 ended in 2022, the future of Euphoria had been called into question as repeated delays pushed production well past its initial reported start date in early 2023.

Season 3 was later postponed due to the Hollywood strikes as well as the tragic death of actor Angus Cloud, who played Fez in the series, in July 2023.

But reports have also blamed creative differences between HBO and Sam Levinson for the extensive delays.

Insiders claimed last year that the showrunner had pitched several storylines that were shot down by the network, and alternative fates for the show – including a movie or special episode in place of a third season – were discussed.