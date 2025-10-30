Sharon Stone backs Sydney Sweeney over American Eagle controversy: "It's hard to be hot"

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney got support from her Euphoria co- star Sharon Stone over her controversial American Eagle ad!

Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria co-star Sharon Stone (l.) spilled what she told Sydney about her controversial jeans campaign for American Eagle. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 67-year-old used her basic instincts as she defended the 28-year-old at Variety's Power of Women event on Wednesday.

Sharon, who presented Sydney with an award that evening, said of the Christy star's jeans campaign, "It's okay to use what mama gave you. It's really fine."

"It's hard to be hot, and I think we all know that," the Casino actor continued.

"It's really okay to use every bit of hotness you have, right here, right now, and go for whatever that is, because everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you're supposed to go for that.

"Because who are you not to be beautiful? You know, who you are isn't an accident."

Sharon further shared that she likened the uproar over Sydney's ad to late conservationist Jane Goodall's Life Magazine cover while discussing the situation on the set of Euphoria.

"Other scientists said, 'Well, she only got the cover of Life Magazine because she had good legs.' And Jane said, ‘Well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research,'" Sharon said.

"Sydney said, 'Yeah, and I'm sure I made a billion dollars for the jeans company, and I'm good with that. Because, you know what? I'll get another job."