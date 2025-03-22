Are Taylor Swift and SZA planning a collab?

Los Angeles, California - SZA has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift !

SZA (r.) revealed in a new interview that she has spoken with Taylor Swift about a potential collab and said that the pop star was "open" to the idea! © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old Saturn singer appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, where she dished on crossing paths with Taylor at the Grammys and other industry events.

"Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, 'All right, this is happening, because that's fully Taylor Swift,'" SZA joked.

She even spilled that she told the 35-year-old pop star that she would "love to write with her and build some things together."

"I love her storytelling. She was open to it," SZA revealed.

She gushed over Taylor further as she added, "She's awesome. She's so bossed up."

The Kill Bill artist named a few other "storytellers" in the industry she'd love to work with, including Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Oliva Rodrigo, and Chappell Roan.



"There's a lot of deep inner storytelling that really reflects their human experience, and I respect that," SZA said.

This isn't the first time SZA has shown off her Swiftie side, as, back in 2023, she praised Taylor's decision to re-record her first six albums after losing the rights to their masters.