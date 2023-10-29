Taylor Swift sets two new Spotify records with 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift has set another major record on music streaming platform Spotify, becoming the most-streamed artist in a single day with 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift just keeps setting major records on music streaming platform Spotify.

Pop queen T-Swift continues her reign!

"She's done it again," the company wrote Saturday on X (formerly Twitter). "On October 27, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history."

In addition, her new album 1989 (Taylor's Version) became the most-streamed album in a single day this year.

Swift surpassed her own record, set in October last year for her album Midnights, which was streamed more times in a single day than any album before it, according to Spotify. At the time, the singer also became the most streamed artist in a single day.

1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of Swift's 2014 album 1989, was released Friday along with a surprise deluxe version. After a dispute over the music rights to her previous albums, Swift had announced in 2019 that she would re-record and release her old music as Taylor's Version.

Since then, she has already released new versions of the albums Fearless (2021), Red (2021), and Speak Now (2023).

The re-issues also include several songs from "the vault," tracks that didn't make it onto the original album.

1989 (Taylor's Version) contains five previously unreleased songs.

