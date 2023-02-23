SZA makes her feelings clear on Taylor Swift's decision to re-record albums

Angeles, California - Despite their battles on the music charts, there's certainly no bad blood between Taylor Swift and SZA!

In a new interview, SZA (r) praised Taylor Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

SZA shared some insight into her feelings about Swift while speaking with Billboard, telling the outlet that the 33-year-old singer is one of the women in the industry she looks up to most.

"There's a lot of women I look up to in general that I don’t know personally, but watching them is incredible," she said.

The 33-year-old went on to name Beyoncé, Kehlani, Jozzy, Starrah, Chloe Bailey, and Nija as inspirations before dishing on the Anti-Hero artist.

"Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f***ing records. That's the biggest 'f*** you' to the establishment I've ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that s***," SZA said.

Swift infamously lost the masters to her first six albums in 2020 and was not given the opportunity to purchase them herself, which led her to re-record them in order to own her music once again.

Her latest album, Midnights, is her first break from the re-recordings, and the album topped the charts for months before facing some serious competition from SZA's SOS.