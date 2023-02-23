SZA makes her feelings clear on Taylor Swift's decision to re-record albums
Angeles, California - Despite their battles on the music charts, there's certainly no bad blood between Taylor Swift and SZA!
SZA shared some insight into her feelings about Swift while speaking with Billboard, telling the outlet that the 33-year-old singer is one of the women in the industry she looks up to most.
"There's a lot of women I look up to in general that I don’t know personally, but watching them is incredible," she said.
The 33-year-old went on to name Beyoncé, Kehlani, Jozzy, Starrah, Chloe Bailey, and Nija as inspirations before dishing on the Anti-Hero artist.
"Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f***ing records. That's the biggest 'f*** you' to the establishment I've ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that s***," SZA said.
Swift infamously lost the masters to her first six albums in 2020 and was not given the opportunity to purchase them herself, which led her to re-record them in order to own her music once again.
Her latest album, Midnights, is her first break from the re-recordings, and the album topped the charts for months before facing some serious competition from SZA's SOS.
Cover photo: Collage: Neilson Barnard & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP