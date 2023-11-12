Britney Spears explains how she met "most iconic pop woman of our generation" Taylor Swift in Insta throwback pics

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears let her Instagram fans in on the story of how she first met Taylor Swift , and we're betting it's nothing like you might have imagined!

Britney Spears let her Instagram fans in on the story of how she first met Taylor Swift with some sweet throwback pics. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Saturday night while Taylor was on stage in Buenos Aires, BritBrit posted some throwback pics with the Karma singer.

The first photo shows the two back in 2003 when Taylor would have only been about 13 or 14 years old. Brit's second snap was from five years later at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

"This is way back when but kinda cool… During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door,” Britney wrote. "There was a knock, and then [my good friend] said, 'I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.' I was like of course !!!"



According to the Circus artist, Taylor strolled right up to Britney to sing her a song on the guitar! "I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!!" Britney recounted. "We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation."

"Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day," Spears gushed.