Taylor Swift runs to kiss Travis Kelce after her Buenos Aires show and fans are freaking out!
Buenos Aires, Argentina - When Travis Kelce flew in to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Argentina on Saturday, the whole Internet exploded with cheers when she greeted him with a big hug and kiss after the show!
Taylor cheekily called out the Kansas City Chiefs player in her song Karma from his place in the VIP section with Sabrina Carpenter.
The singer changed the lyrics of her song from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" (originally referencing TayTay's old boo, Joe Alwyn) to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."
Subtle, clever, and adorable!
But the biggest viral moment of the night came when the pop star did an adorable little jog to kiss Kelce right after she finished performing.
This is the first time the couple has been photographed smooching, and everybody is freaking the heck out about it!
Inside sources shed light on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future," a source told Entertainment Tonight on October 19.
"Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
Another source told Us Weekly on October 20 that the couple were "really happy" together. "He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour,” the source said.
"That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy, and nothing is complicated," they added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTik/@inyourcardigan