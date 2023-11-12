Taylor Swift runs to kiss Travis Kelce after her Buenos Aires show and fans are freaking out!

Buenos Aires, Argentina - When Travis Kelce flew in to see Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour in Argentina on Saturday, the whole Internet exploded with cheers when she greeted him with a big hug and kiss after the show!

The biggest viral moment of the night came when the pop star did an adorable little jog to kiss Kelce right after she finished performing! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTik/@inyourcardigan

Taylor cheekily called out the Kansas City Chiefs player in her song Karma from his place in the VIP section with Sabrina Carpenter.

The singer changed the lyrics of her song from "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" (originally referencing TayTay's old boo, Joe Alwyn) to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Subtle, clever, and adorable!

This is the first time the couple has been photographed smooching, and everybody is freaking the heck out about it!