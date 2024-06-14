Calling all New York Swifties! This show is taking Taylor Swift to Broadway

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's iconic music is coming to New York City once again for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, with some brand-new dates due to high demand!

Bummed that you can't see Taylor Swift on tour this cruel summer?

Well, the next best thing is catching the phenomenally popular concert series Broadway Sings as they cover the pop superstar's greatest hits live on stage!

While Broadway Sings covers other famous singers and bands as well, the Taylor shows have been in such high demand that extra dates have had to be added!

Grab your tickets here before they're sold out!

The new limited shows are coming up on June 21, July 14, and August 4 and 18 at the legendary Cutting Room bar and stage venue (44 E 32nd St.)

As always, Broadway performers will be accompanied by a full 14-piece orchestra to deliver those sick beats we know and love.