Taylor Swift sparks album theories with new Midnights outfit at The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has debuted a brand-new Midnights era bodysuit on The Eras Tour, sparking renewed theories about her music plans. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zakkvinyl & @theerastour.diary

On Friday, the 34-year-old pop star surprised fans at Wembley Stadium with a new addition to the show: a blue bodysuit with silver stars and a moon for the final act.

The outfit marks Taylor's fifth Midnights bodysuit to be debuted on the tour.

Naturally, Swifties wasted no time coming up with theories about how the new look could be a potential Easter egg about her next release plans.

Reputation (Taylor's Version) has been at the center of nearly all theories about the Karma singer's next move, and her latest bodysuit has only furthered theories that it will be her next re-recording.

As Swifties will recall, Taylor debuted another new Midnights bodysuit the night before she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version), so some fans are speculating that the newest outfit may precede the announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) at Saturday's show.

Taylor has three more performances left in her current stint at London's Wembley Stadium, finishing off her sold-out run on Tuesday.