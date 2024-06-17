Calling on all New York Swifties! This show is taking Taylor Swift to Broadway

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's iconic music is coming to New York City once again for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, with some brand-new performance dates due to high demand!

Bummed that you can't see Taylor Swift on tour this cruel summer?

Well, the next best thing is catching the popular concert series Broadway Sings as they cover the pop superstar's greatest hits live on stage!

While Broadway Sings covers other famous singers and bands as well, the Taylor shows have been in such high demand that extra dates have been added.

You can grab your tickets here before they're sold out.

The new shows are coming up on June 21, July 14, and August 4 and 18 at the legendary Cutting Room bar and stage venue at 44 E 32nd St.

As usual, the Broadway performers will be accompanied by a full 14-piece orchestra to deliver those sick beats we know and love.