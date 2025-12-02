Taylor Swift unveils trailer for buzzy new concert film The Eras Tour: The Final Show

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is closing the chapter on The Eras Tour with the highly anticipated release of another concert movie on Disney+ – this time featuring all of its eras!

Taylor Swift will give fans a front-row seat to the final performance of The Eras Tour with a new concert movie coming to Disney+. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Through the magic of streaming, the 35-year-old pop star will give fans everywhere a front-row seat to the final Eras Tour performance in Vancouver, Canada.

In a new trailer released on Monday, Swifties got a glimpse at the new concert movie's biggest offering: The Tortured Poets Department set.

When Taylor kicked off The Eras Tour in early 2023, she had ten albums in total, with all but her debut record getting its own section of the show.

When The Tortured Poets Department arrived the following year, the Grammy winner incorporated it into the show as The Eras Tour continued.

This meant that many fans never got to see the set in person, and it also wasn't around yet when the initial Eras Tour movie hit theaters in October 2023.

So, Swifties will now have their chance to see the TTPD era in all its glory, and not just through grainy TikTok clips, with The Eras Tour: The Final Show!

"We've had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight," Taylor says in the new trailer.