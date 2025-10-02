Does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl include a Charli XCX diss track?

New York, New York - Swifties are in a frenzy amid rumors that Taylor Swift 's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will throw some shade at her fellow pop star Charli XCX.

Taylor Swift (r.) fans are speculating that her new song Actually Romantic © Collage: Robin Marchant & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor's 12th studio album will drop at midnight ET on Friday, and needless to say, anticipation is running high.

Per Page Six, alleged leaked lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl seemingly prove that the 35-year-old took a jab at Charli in the song Actually Romantic.

The diss track theory actually predates the alleged leak – its title initially reminded many fans of the 32-year-old's song Everything is romantic from her hit album, Brat.

According to the leak, Taylor sings, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave."

This quickly sparked talk about Charli, as she not-so-subtly alluded to drug use throughout the songs on Brat.

But the track also includes what seem to be references to the Boom Clap artist's husband, George Daniels, who is a member of The 1975 – the band fronted by Taylor's ex Matty Healy.