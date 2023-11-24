Company behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Brazil under investigation after Rio tragedy

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have launched an investigation into Time4Fun, the company behind Taylor Swift's Brazil show, where one fan died amid intense heat.

Time4Fun, the event organizers behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Brazil, is under investigation after the death of a fan amid intense heat. © Tercio TEIXEIRA / AFP A spokesperson for the Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro told NBC News its consumer delegations department is probing the alleged "crime of endangering the life and health" of concertgoers at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium on November 17.

The massive concert venue, one of the first stops on the international leg of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, was packed with thousands of fans despite the scorching temperatures. That included Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who fell unconscious during the Grammy winner's second song. Machado died at a hospital later the same night. While her cause of death has not yet been revealed, Rio's Municipal Health Department said she suffered cardiorespiratory arrest.

