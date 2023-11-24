Company behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Brazil under investigation after Rio tragedy
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have launched an investigation into Time4Fun, the company behind Taylor Swift's sweltering Brazil shows, one of which led to the death of a fan died amid intense heat.
A spokesperson for the Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro told NBC News its consumer delegations department is probing the alleged "crime of endangering the life and health" of concertgoers at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium on November 17.
The massive concert venue, one of the first stops on the international leg of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, was packed with thousands of fans despite the scorching temperatures. That included Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who fell unconscious during the Grammy winner’s second song.
Machado died at a hospital later the same night.
While her cause of death has not yet been revealed, Rio's Municipal Health Department said she suffered cardiorespiratory arrest.
Trouble at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Brazil
At the time of the show, temperatures in Rio hovered around 102 degrees Fahrenheit – paired with 70% humidity, which made it feel closer to 138 degrees.
Some concertgoers reportedly fainted, while others complained of oppressive heat in the stadium, as well as limited access to water.
Video circulating on social media in the wake of the show also appeared to show Swift gasping for air after performing her hit "Bejeweled." She postponed her concert the following night as a result of the sky-high temperatures, writing on social media that "the safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."
The Delicate singer also mourned Machado’s death in an Instagram story, telling fans she was "overwhelmed by grief."
On Thursday, Time4Fun CEO Serafim Abreu posted a video apology to those who "did not have the best possible experience."
"We know the enormous responsibility we have to organize an event of this scale, which is why we did not economize in our efforts or resources to follow the best global practices in our industry to guarantee the comfort and safety of all," Abreu said.
Cover photo: REUTERS