Taylor Swift postpones night 2 of The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro amid extreme heat

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Pop superstar Taylor Swift has postponed her second night of The Eras Tour in Brazil on Saturday due to extreme temperatures.

Taylor Swift (r.) made an official announcement postponing the second night of The Eras Tour in Rio de Janerio, Brazil on Saturday. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@swiftiesunited

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday evening, the 33-year-old artist wrote, "I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio."



The decision comes after a fan tragically passed away during the first of three nights of shows in Brazil on Friday, which many believe was heat-related.

Taylor concluded by writing, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

According to The Associated Press, Brazil is currently battling a dangerous heatwave, with Saturday's temperatures expected to feel up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although extra measures were in the works tonight, including free water bottles throughout the stadium, more fans provided for circulation, and more ventilation in Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, it seems like it still wasn't enough to ensure total safety for the audience.

Videos online showed Taylor throwing bottles of water into the crowd during Friday night's show.

Show organizers confirmed a show had been added on Monday night, and tickets from Saturday would be honored. T-Swift was still scheduled to perform Sunday night's show as scheduled.