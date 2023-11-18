Taylor Swift left "shattered" after fan dies at Brazil concert and stadium makes safety changes
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Taylor Swift shared that she's "shattered" after a fan passed away at her first Brazil concert on The Eras Tour.
On Friday, the 33-year-old Cruel Summer artist shared a handwritten note via her Instagram story where she expressed her grief over a fan that unexpectedly died at her latest The Eras Tour show.
"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it's with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor began.
One of the show organizer's social media accounts, Time for Fun, confirmed that the 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado fell ill at the show and was attended to by first responders at the venue before being transferred to Salagdo Filho Hospital, where she passed away.
The Anti-Hero artist continued, "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."
Taylor concluded that she is too "overwhelmed by grief" to speak about the tragedy "from stage," adding, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."
"This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she added.
How did a fan die at Taylor Swift's Brazil show?
The circumstances surrounding Machado's death are unclear, but many have reported a heatwave saw fans struggling with high temperatures. Videos online showed Taylor throwing bottles of water into the crowd during the Friday night show.
Water bottles were allegedly not allowed into the Nilton Santos Olympic stadium despite the heat, and Rio de Janeiro's mayor demanded changes be made before Swift's next two shows.
"The loss of a young woman’s life ... is unacceptable," Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on X, saying he demanded action from production of the show.
The official account for The Eras Tour announced on Saturday morning that water bottles would now be allowed into the stadium, and new safety measures would be taken.
Taylor will take the stage in Brazil once again on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & VALERIE MACON / AFP