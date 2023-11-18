Taylor Swift left "shattered" after fan dies at Brazil concert and stadium makes safety changes

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Taylor Swift shared that she's "shattered" after a fan passed away at her first Brazil concert on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift mourned the loss of her fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado who tragically passed away at her Brazil concert. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Friday, the 33-year-old Cruel Summer artist shared a handwritten note via her Instagram story where she expressed her grief over a fan that unexpectedly died at her latest The Eras Tour show.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it's with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor began.

One of the show organizer's social media accounts, Time for Fun, confirmed that the 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado fell ill at the show and was attended to by first responders at the venue before being transferred to Salagdo Filho Hospital, where she passed away.

The Anti-Hero artist continued, "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Taylor concluded that she is too "overwhelmed by grief" to speak about the tragedy "from stage," adding, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."

"This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she added.