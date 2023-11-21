Fans concerned for Taylor Swift ahead of second Rio de Janerio show

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - As Taylor Swift prepares to take the stage for her postponed second official The Eras Tour show in Brazil, a wave of concern has swept through the Swifties.

Swifties are sharing their support and concerns for Taylor Swift ahead of Sunday night's show after videos surfaced of her seemingly struggling to breathe in Friday night's heatwave. © Collage: Screenshot/x/@midnightstrack2

Saturday night's show in Rio de Janeiro was postponed due to the extreme heat, after the tragic death of a fan right before Friday's performance cast a shadow over the highly anticipated event and highlighted safety concerns in the stadium.

Video footage circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, has captured another moment during Friday's concert that has further heightened Swifties' worries.

In the clip, Taylor is visibly struggling to catch her breath at the end of a song and seemingly gasping for air.

"...she probably couldn't breathe in that heat," one fan quickly pointed out under the video.

Another commented, "She honestly looks like she’s about to pass out. She needs to take care of herself, too."

The combination of the heat-related postponement, the fan's death, and Taylor's apparent exhaustion has led many fans to express their concern for the 33-year-old pop icon and "the show must go on" mentality.

Many are using their platform to try and capture the Midnights singer's attention with top trending hashtags urging Swift to prioritize her health and safety, as tension heightened before Sunday night.