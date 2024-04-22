Did Taylor Swift overtake Beyoncé's sales record with The Tortured Poets Department?

Taylor Swift has been breaking all sorts of impressive sales records – including one of Beyoncé 's – with The Tortured Poets Department!

The pop star's eleventh studio album was released on Friday and, after just three days of the breakup album being on sale, it is already reportedly the fastest-selling album of 2024.

That means that The Tortured Poets Department has overtaken Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, which was the fastest-selling album to date before TTPD's release!

The Tortured Poets Department also managed to break some big streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music, too!

On Apple Music, the album was named the most successful pop album of all time as measured by the first day of streams.

TayTay has already broken several records on Spotify, including: