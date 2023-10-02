Donald Trump bizarrely weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance

Kansas City, Missouri - After Taylor Swift went viral supporting rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City, Donald Trump has, for some reason, given his two cents on the lovebird's possible relationship.

Donald Trump (l.) shared his doubts about Taylor Swift's rumored romance with NFL star Travis Kelce is a new interview. © Collage: POOL & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I wish the best for both of them," the 77-year-old told the Daily Caller on Friday.

Despite his well wishes, it seems that Trump isn't convinced the love story is the real deal.

"I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."

What exactly prompted the former president to comment on the speculation surrounding the musician and NFL star's alleged romance, however, is unclear.



Still, Swift and Trump share a bit of a contentious history that may explain his bizarre comment.