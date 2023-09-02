Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe: The star's biggest movies to date

Taylor Swift is bringing her tour to the big screen with The Eras Tour concert film, but the record-breaking movie is not her first venture into cinema!

By Kelly Christ

Taylor Swift is bringing her sold-out stadium tour to the big screen with The Eras Tour concert film this fall, but the record-breaking movie is far from her first venture into cinema!

Taylor Swift is set to release The Eras Tour concert film on October 13. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The 33-year-old will be releasing The Eras Tour concert film in North American theaters on October 13. With unprecedented demand, the movie has already shattered ticket sale records for theaters across the country. Though The Eras Tour may prove to be her most successful concert movie yet, it's not her first time hitting the big screen. Angel Reese Angel Reese and "the girlsss" stunt on fans in epic viral TikTok From revealing documentaries to electric stadium performances, these are the Taylor Swift movies all Swifties should check out in anticipation of The Eras Tour concert film this fall.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions (2020)

Taylor Swift shared insight about the creation of her eighth studio album in folklore: the long pond studio sessions. © Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift Swift delivered a lockdown-style concert film with folklore: the long pond studio sessions in 2020.

The dreamy movie goes through folklore's tracklist one by one, featuring live performances by Swift of each song. Prior to each performance, the Grammy winner and her collaborators — including Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner — discuss the process of creating the song, revealing the inspirations and storylines behind the album's hits. Kendall Jenner Have Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made their romance official? folklore: the long pond studio sessions is now streaming on Disney+.

Miss Americana (2020)

Miss Americana is a 2020 documentary that follows Taylor Swift during the Lover era. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire While not exactly a concert film, Miss Americana is mandatory viewing for Swifties. Filmed amid the Lover era, the documentary follows a pivotal moment in Swift's career as she transitions out of the Reputation era and hopes to find a new footing. Miss Americana gives a detailed look at Swift's increasing activism, her struggles with an eating disorder, and the weight of media scrutiny. The film also lets fans in on the song-writing process behind several of her biggest hits, tracing them from the early writing days to their eventual performance on stage. Miss Americana is now streaming on Netflix.

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is an electrifying concert film documenting her performance in Arlington in 2018. © IMAGO / MediaPunch Swift teamed up with Netflix for the release of the Reputation Stadium Tour concert film, Capturing the chilling intensity of her sixth era, the movie features footage from the October 6, 2018, performance in Arlington, Texas. The concert film, directed by Paul Dugdale, solely features performances and includes nearly all of Reputation's tracks as well as older hits and a few mash-ups between eras, including Bad Blood/Should've Said No and Style/Love Story/You Belong With Me. Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, who served as opening acts on the tour, appear in the film for a joint performance of Shake It Off with Swift. Reputation Stadium Tour is now streaming on Netflix.

The 1989 World Tour Live (2015)

Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour Live documents her performance in Sydney, Australia, in 2015. © IMAGO / China Foto Press Though the Speak Now World Tour received a live album with an accompanying visual DVD, The 1989 World Tour Live movie marked Swift's first proper concert film. The film was released exclusively on Apple Music in 2015 and used footage from the November 28, 2015, performance in Sydney, Australia. Along with footage from the show, The 1989 World Tour Live also featured interview clips and never-before-seen videos filmed backstage and during rehearsals. The setlist primarily featured songs from 1989, including Style, Blank Space, How You Get The Girl, and more, as well as a few older hits like I Knew You Were Trouble, Love Story, and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (rock version!).