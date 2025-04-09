Ed Sheeran reveals how often he sees longtime pal Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran (r.) has shared an adorable update on his longtime friendship with fellow musician Taylor Swift! © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Winslow Townson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old British artist was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, where he revealed how often he gets to see the 35-year-old pop star.

"I see her when I see her," he explained. "I probably see her, like, four times a year."

Though their time together is less frequent, Ed shared that it's no less meaningful, dishing that the two prefer to enjoy "proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups" when they do get the chance to see one another.

Host Alex Cooper also asked about Ed's favorite memories with Taylor, which led him to recall their time together on her Red Tour in 2013.

"I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville. And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of [stuff]," he explained. "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months."

The Bad Habits singer revealed that he had a chance to walk down memory as a result of his copyright court case, which required him to go through his old phones to turn over information to his legal team.