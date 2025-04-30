Ed Sheeran shares never-before-seen Taylor Swift snaps from old cell phone

New York, New York - Singer Ed Sheeran took a trip down memory lane as he shared never-before-seen photos from his old cell phone, including a few with longtime friend Taylor Swift .

In anticipation of his new song Old Phone, the 34-year-old musician shared a photo dump featuring some of the images he found when he turned on his old cell phone nearly a decade after he'd last used it.

"It felt like a time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015," Ed wrote in the caption.

One of the sweet snaps was a selfie of the Bad Habits singer with Taylor, likely from around the time Ed was an opener on the 35-year-old pop star's Red tour.

He recently recalled their close friendship at that time in an appearance on Call Her Daddy, sharing, "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months."

Now, Ed says the two only see each other a few times a year, but when they do, they're "proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups."

In that interview, he added that seeing old texts from friends like Taylor was "nostalgic," and in another rare snap from the old phone, Ed revealed a gift he received from her that featured a cheeky nod to her feud with rapper Kanye West.