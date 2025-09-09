How big will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding be?
New York, New York - Despite their A-list status, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to keep the next step in their love story as low-key as possible.
Per a new People cover story, insiders have revealed that the spouses-to-be are hoping to keep their wedding "more private."
"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," the source dished.
"They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy."
Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26 in a viral Instagram post that has racked up over 36 million likes.
Insiders previously shed some light on their plans for the big day, claiming that the two are eyeing Rhode Island as their wedding location.
Taylor owns a lavish mansion called High Watch in the state's Westerly area, which could be the perfect spot for a wedding outside of the prying eyes of the public.
The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer – after Travis wraps up his 13th (and potentially final) season in the NFL.
According to People, the Grammy winner is "incredibly happy" in her new engagement era.
Travis, meanwhile, gushed on his New Heights podcast that he's still "giddy" after the proposal, adding, "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Fotoarena & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP