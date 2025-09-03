Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift engagement: "I still get giddy"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has shared his first public comments on his internet-breaking engagement to Taylor Swift , admitting that he's still "giddy" about the latest step in their love story.

Travis Kelce gushed over his engagement to Taylor Swift on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 35-year-old NFL star opened up about proposing to Taylor after two years of dating.

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on," he gushed.

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Travis said he still gets "giddy" introducing the 35-year-old as his fiancée, as he got to do at their first post-engagement public outing to a University of Cincinnati football game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even gave some advice on how to pop the question, telling fans, "You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You've gotta know them."

"You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way," he continued. "I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful."

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, and insiders have since revealed that the athlete popped the question on the same day they filmed Taylor's guest appearance on New Heights.