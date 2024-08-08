How will the canceled Taylor Swift concerts affect her upcoming London Eras Tour shows?

London UK - London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the UK’s capital will "carry on" with hosting Taylor Swift concerts at Wembley Stadium this month following the foiling of an allegedly planned terrorist attack at the venue of the US singer’s dates in Austria.

On Wednesday, all three of the pop star's performances at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled and two suspected extremists were arrested by local police.



She had been due at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Earlier, British policing minister Diana Johnson said Scotland Yard will look at "all the intelligence" ahead of Swift’s five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium between Thursday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 20.

Khan told Sky News on Thursday that London is

"looking forward to welcoming Taylor Swift back" as the capital is "an international city" that regularly hosts major events.

"We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack," which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.